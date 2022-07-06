Ghana Cards captured on video 'old'; not issued under Akufo-Addo – NIA clarifies

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said the Ghana Cards captured on video circulating on social media have outlived its 10-year life span.

It clarified that the cards were not issued under the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.

A video circulating on social media captured some Ghana Cards purported to have been left to rot at the offices of the NIA.

Reacting to the video in a statement issued on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, the Authority noted that its attention has been drawn to the video in circulation on social media about some old Ghana cards allegedly left to rot at the Sowotuom office of the NIA in Accra.

Clarifying issues surrounding the cards in the video, the NIA said the cards are 2D-Barcode cards printed between 2002-2014 but were never issued to Ghanaians.

It said the cards have been kept in stores and basement of NIA Headquarters Building located at No.8 Nelson Mandela Avenue.

The cards, according to the Authority have been audited by an NIA Board of Survey and passed for destruction as they have outlived their 10-year life span and cannot be used for any lawful purpose.

The statement noted that “for the avoidance of doubt, these 2D-Barcode cards are different from the current generation of multi-purpose, dual-interface, chip embedded, biometric smart cards being issued by NIA since 2018 under” the current Akufo-Addo-led government.

It also assured Ghanaians that the “printed but unissued ultra-modern smart cards meant for Ghanaians and eligible foreigners lawfully resident in Ghana are safe in NIA’s custody.”

Source: classfmonline.com