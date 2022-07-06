C/R: Afenyo-Markin supports Forestry Commission with Ghc30k to protect Effutu Ramsar site

06.07.2022 LISTEN

The Games and Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has commended lawmaker for Effutu, Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin for supporting to protect it lands, especially the Ramsar sites from encroachers with Ghc30,000.

Madam Vivian Ayeh Addo, the officer in charge disclosed this on Osimpam FM with Francis Bolley on Ghana Nsem morning show.

According to her, the support from the MP is commendable and will go a long way to protect lands of the Commission.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin over the years has proven to be a promoter of culture and tourism in Effutu.

With the construction of several culturally enhanced projects such as the Osimpam Heritage Centre, the Unity Square, the Ofatinyi kwagya statue at Yepimso among others.

This is a clear indication that the Hon MP for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament loves his people and very committed to promoting and protect the most cherished festival in Ghana, the Aboakyir festival.

Ramsar site

ModernGhana Web first reported that Green Metal Resources, a mining company has been granted a mining lease to engage in a large scale mining for lithium within the Yenku Forest reserve and the aboakyer festival hunting grounds.

The Effutu Traditional Council, Winneba has sworn to reject any move to carry out mining operation at the Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site in Winneba Yenku Forest.

The council said any attempt of that sort would be fiercely resisted by the traditional council.

The council expressed dissatisfaction with the intention to mine in the area without notice by the Minerals Commission or any government institution.

Addressing the media at a press conference, Effutu Omanhene, Nenyi Ghartey VII said, the traditional council vehemently oppose the move in view that it will gravely affect the streams within the area, plant and wildlife species.

He said the place allocated to the mining company includes a Ramseyer site with birds and wildlife of different species. The place has two streams that serve as sources of fish for the people of Winneba.