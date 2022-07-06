IMF Bailout: Gov’t not admitting mistakes is propaganda — Prof. Gyampo

06.07.2022 LISTEN

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo has said, if government did everything right, it would not be seeking an IMF bailout.

He noted that admission of guilt on the part of government is necessary.

In a Facebook post today, he said the consistent blaming and naming the Russian-Ukraine crisis and Covid-19 is needless.

"Government in all its doing must admit that, they went wrong; blaming Russian-Ukraine crisis and Covid-19 without apologizing is propaganda," he stated.

Prof. Gyampo indicated that government refusal to admit it fault is itself propaganda.

“Admission of mistakes is a key part of redress. It is not possible that government did everything right and yet we are seeking IMF bailout. Blaming everything on Covid and Russia-Ukraine crisis without admitting what we didn’t do right is propaganda,” he said in his post.