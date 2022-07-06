GHC69,000 disbursed to PWDs in New Juaben North

Some 46 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have been given financial support as part of their share of the District Assemblies Common Fund by the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region.

A total of GHC69,000.00 was disbursed to beneficiaries on Tuesday morning with some receiving GHC1,500 and GHC1,000.

The cash presentation forms part of government's efforts in improving the livelihood of the disabled and making them feel loved, despite their physical challenges.

Message from Social Welfare Department

Madam Sally Mahama urged beneficiaries to make good use of the donation to do away with the challenges PWDs encounter in their day-to-day upkeep.

She advised them to invest the monies in their various preferred businesses earlier discussed with the Social Welfare Department to have positive impact on their lives and families.

Madam Mahama emphasised that her outfit would keep monitoring activities of beneficiaries to ensure the monies are not used for other things.

MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Comfort Asante on her part was grateful to President Akufo-Addo, the Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Boateng and staff of the Assembly for their efforts in making the livelihood of the disabled a better one.

She also called on beneficiaries to use the monies for the purpose of which they were given to help deal with begging on the streets.

"We decided to go into agreement with beneficiaries as to what exactly they want to invest in. Since most of the things are perishable, the Assembly thought it wise to give out the monies so that beneficiaries can personally get the items themselves. The Assembly cannot buy tomatoes, ginger and other perishable materials down for beneficiaries because they may go bad even before they are called for collection," the MCE excplained when asked why the materials were not purchased by her outfit.

PWDs

The Municipal Chairman of Persons with Disabilities, Mr. Samuel Sarpong Boateng on behalf of his colleagues thanked the President and Assembly for their continuous support to the disabled since its creation.

He, however, warned beneficiaries to desist from misusing the monies as those who go contrary to the negotiations can be punished by the law or may not enjoy future disbursement.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Cordinating Director, Alhaji Tijani, the Municipal Finance Officer, Budget Officer and other Heads of Departments.