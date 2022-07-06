‘Agric Minister would do better as Minister for Comic Relief’ — Sam George on 'Gob3' fight

The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie for refusing to accept the reality on the ground regarding food shortages.

He describes the the constant justification by the sector minister as comic relief.

“The Agric Minister would do better as Minister for Comic Relief,” he said.

His statement comes after the Minister refuted his (Sam George) earlier claim that people, especially young men now depend on 'Gob3' (gari mixed with beans and oil) for a whole day due to the unavailability of food items coupled with high prices on the market.

The Agriculture Minister, who claimed there is abundant food items in the country replied Sam George; “boys have been gate-crashing parties for food since Adam so if it's happening now, no be news.”

To him, this is not a justification for Sam George to suggest scarcity of food in the country.

The Minister made this assertion in an interview with Accra-based Metro TV's Umaru Sanda monitored by this portal in a portion of the video shared on the journalist’s Twitter handle in which he tagged the lawmaker, Sam George.

