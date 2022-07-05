Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network

05.07.2022 LISTEN

A one-time flourishing media organization now seems to be bedeviled with challenges, tarnishing the once beautiful image of the media conglomerate that was created years ago as one of the entities that did not only exude flamboyance but promised suitable working conditions and remunerations for staff.

Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network, a media conglomerate founded by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who served as Finance Minister from 2009 to 2013, and now wants to be the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), appears to be financially handicapped as reports suggest the company has, for over nine months now, failed to pay the salaries of staff in Accra despite the economic hardship in the country.

The development and the seeming nonchalant posture, according to reports, irked the employees, some of whom are said to have embarked on a strike action to register their utmost displeasure about the situation.

News of their intended strike action was first sighted on the social media handle of Ebenezer Donkoh, a Kumasi-based radio presenter with YFM on July 1, 2022.

“Staff of EIB Accra likely to embark on a strike action effective Monday over unpaid salaries. Some staff are owed over 9 months salaries,” Mr. Donkoh tweeted.

The radio presenter on Tuesday disclosed that the agitated staff had been sanctioned for demanding what was due them.

“The management of Starr FM and GhOne TV has directed all staff who participated in the demonstration to seek for their over 9 months’ unpaid salaries to stay off air until further notice,” he stated.

Another post from the broadcaster popularly known as NYDJ reads, “Unfortunately, the media is not ‘allowed’ to talk about the many challenges of the media. People in my sector suffer some of the worst remuneration and salaries but hey, who am I? They say “lions don’t eat lions”. I’m done with this thing."

