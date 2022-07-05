ModernGhana logo
Crime & Punishment Kasoa alleged teen killers' case adjourned to July 25
An Accra High Court has adjourned to July 25,2022 the case of the two teenagers alleged to be involved in the murder of 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The court was to empanel a seven-member jury for the trial when sitting resumed today.

It said: "The main business was for us to empanel a jury. However, the jury has been involved in several cases that are being tried within the premises. To do an effective trial, I requested for a new crop of qualified men and women who are not involved in several cases to be summoned to undertake this exercise." 

"We, therefore, need to exercise patience for the administration to take up this duty. I shall, therefore, adjourn the matter,” the court said.

The two teenagers are being held over the death of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah who they allegedly lured into an uncompleted building and killed in April last year.

The accused, including a minor, hit the victim's head with a club and a cement block several times and dropped his body in a shallow hole.

They have been charged with conspiracy and murder.

GNA

