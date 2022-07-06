Bright Botchway admonishes youth to prepare to pay the price of success

The Central Regional Youth Organizer for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Bright Botchway has advised Ghanaian youth to cultivate and develop their talents.

He advised them to be prepared to pay the price of hard work, dedication, commitment and sacrifice if they surely desire to be successful and fulfil their purpose on earth.

Mr Botchway noticed that contrary to what many young guys believe, there is absolutely no short way to success in life and each and everyone must be willing to nurture their talent in order to achieve greatness in life.

"If the determination to succeed is strong enough, failure can never be your portion," he told participants at the 2022 Youth Empowerment forum organized by the Assembly Member, Hon. Nathaniel Acheampong in Winneba in the Efutu Constituency.

In an interview with some media, the NDC Central Regional Deputy Youth Organizer in charge of Operations reiterated that there's absolutely nothing on this Earth that can't be achieved without determination.

Taking inference from the Holy Bible, he used Zacchaeus as an example. He said, "Zacchaeus never allowed his predicament (height) to prevent him from achieving his lifetime ambition of seeing and meeting Jesus Christ."

He added, "Regardless of his height and the huge crowd that mobbed Jesus, he still persevered and climbed the tree and saw Jesus Christ whom he eventually hosted in his house."

He noted that young people, especially the youth should be more focused, persevere and time conscious as these three elements are the compass of life for every young guy.

"There's time for everything so the youth should learn to manage their time very well and take advantage of wise counsel from elders," he intimated.

He urged the youth to use their power of imagination to turn their adversities into opportunities by building robust network of contacts while putting their utmost trust in God.