NDC will halt the national cathedral project — Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife musician, Rex Omar has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will halt the construction of the National Cathedral when it wins power in 2024.

He noted if the NPP are not able to complete the project before the end of its tenure, that will be the demise of the National Cathedral.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM today, he indicated that a lot of procurement processes were breached.

He said everything about the cathedral was not transparent.

“If it is already done, we hope so. If not, we leave that for the future to determine. We will have to stop it. The question is, the fund that has been invested was not even done according to the procurement. There are a whole lot of processes that have been flouted. If this thing was tabled that the state wants to do such a thing and it was tabled before parliament, parliament gives approval that fine, but everything around this whole thing is shrouded in some kind of... it’s not transparent and is not our priority,” he stated.

The National Cathedral has been a topical issue after North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa released documents showing that government had pumped about $350 million into the National Cathedral project from the public purse.

Government received public backlash over claims that funding for the cathedral project was going to come from churches and not the state.