Akufo-Addo fly around in luxurious private jets as if he will die when he uses Ghana’s jet – Dr. Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

05.07.2022

Former political science lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has condemned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his taste for luxurious private jets.

Speaking to Ultimate FM in an interview, the political analysts struggled to understand why the President will abandon the country’s jet in the midst of economic hardships to travel in luxurious aircrafts.

He argued that perhaps President Akufo-Addo has been told he will die if he uses the Ghanaian jet.

“He is not honest. Things happen that he is supposed to come out and say something….No. He will keep quiet like he doesn’t hear anything.

“Why should the president be flying around in private jets as if someone had told him that someone had ‘jujued’ his plane and if he sits in it he will die. I will understand that but take a commercial flight; first-class; reserve three seats around you. You are secure. Sleep. But he says no. He wants luxury. He wants to take a bath in the plane before the morning. That alone is worth millions,” Dr. Richard Amoako Baah said in a disappointed voice.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo has become obsessed with receiving praise from people around him and as a result, he is refusing to see the reality on the grounds that Ghanaians are really struggling to survive.

“Government sectors are not paid because there is no money but he keeps flying around as if everything is okay. It’s so shameful and I feel for him because I like the man and I dedicated myself to get him elected and he was elected. Look what has happened to him because he took his friends and those who will praise him.

“He likes praises ooo!. Show boy. Oh yes. When he pulls his shirt collar up like that; that’s it,” Dr. Amoako Baah bemoaned.

As a result of the dire economic situation in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Official in-person discussions with IMF team are scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.