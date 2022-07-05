Kumasi: Public schools turned into playing ground as strike begins

05.07.2022 LISTEN

There were no class activities in public schools Tuesday after teachers commenced their indefinite strike action across the country to demand the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

When the news crew visited public schools in Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti Region, pupils turned their classrooms into playing grounds while others were heading back home after they found that their teachers were absent.

According to this reporter, the indefinite strike by the four teacher unions in Ghana, which began on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, has left many pupils at the various basic schools stranded.

A visit to some primary and Junior High Schools in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality saw hundreds of students lingering around without supervision.

Classrooms were empty as students resorted to playing football early Tuesday morning.

While some students were playing around on the school compound, others packed their books and went home after learning that their teachers were on strike.

The four teacher unions made up of GNAT, TEWU, NAGRAT and CCT on Monday declared a nationwide strike over government’s inability to meet the deadline for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The industrial action follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave government.