VIDEO: Flood trap passengers in Accra for hours in traffic

05.07.2022

Early morning rains on Tuesday in Accra resulted in floods across the city.

Floods were noticeably more disruptive at Kaneshie resulting in gridlock.

The flood was particularly serious at the junction between Graphic Road and Ring Road West, resulting in gridlock.

Vehicles that chose to make drive through these floodwaters were half-submerged as roads became fast-moving torrents.

Here, some chose to cling to the back of ‘trotros’ and lorries to traverse the floodwater.

Some passengers, on the other hand, chose to alight from their vehicles, fearing for their safety.

Traffic issues were compounded as the floods coincided with early morning traffic – those attempting to travel across the city for work had to confront additional difficulties.

Buses were stuck at Kaneshie station – and some trips were delayed for over two hours. Passengers travelling on some buses from Kaneshie to Takoradi were delayed until 10am.

