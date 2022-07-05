VIDEO: University of Ghana campus flooded after hours of downpour

05.07.2022 LISTEN

Tuesday morning's heavy downpour caused damage to properties in most parts of Accra.

The University of Ghana was not an exception as the Mensah Sarbah Hall is reported to have been flooded.

The flood was as a result of the overflowing of the gutters.

Residents of the hall say the rooms were not affected, but the Porter’s Lodge, the car park and the entrance to the hall were flooded.

The Central Cafeteria grounds close to the hall is reported to have been flooded as well.

Accessibility to areas around Mensah Sarbah Hall and the Night market has also been heavily affected by the downpour.

This has been largely attributed to the non-existent proper maintenance of drainage systems around the affected areas.

