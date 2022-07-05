Police officer arraigned over land, chieftaincy dispute that led to the death of one person at Adum Afrancho

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Opoku Addai, Kokoben Police Station officer has been interdicted and arraigned before the Asokwa District Court 2.

Eyewitnesses on Sunday had told TV3 that the said police officer was an accomplice to the stabbing of 23 year old Kwame Yeboah to death.

One other person also sustained knife injuries.

The Police arrested six persons in the Ashanti Region following a land and chieftaincy dispute that led to the death of one person at Adum Afrancho near Atwima Kwanwoma.

