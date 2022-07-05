Equip adolescent girls for leadership — WOMEC

Equip adolescent girls for leadership, Women Media and Change (WOMEC) a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has advocated as it up scaled a project to mentor young adolescents mostly girls into taking up leadership roles within their respective communities.

Mrs Dulcie Delali Attipoe, WOMEC Programmes Coordinator stated that it was time adolescent girls were empowered to gain self-confidence so as to report wrongdoing in the communities.

She noted that adolescents needed to be mentored at an early age so as to be responsible leaders in their various fields of endeavour.

Mrs Attipoe stated at a mentorship project: “GTP Turningpoint Project Mentorship and Leadership Forum” which was on the theme: “Equipping adolescent girls for leadership,” organized by WOMEC at Sebrepor in Kpone-Katamanso monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The forum aimed at empowering adolescents to muster courage and speak against wrong being perpetuated against adolescents in the communities was attended by students from various schools within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region who participated in the mentorship event at Sebrepor for the fourth Phase of the WOMEC adolescent empowering programme.

The WOMEC Programmes Coordinator, policymakers must at all times formulate policy and programmes which were aimed at protecting the lives of adolescent girls in the country with a call on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection as a matter of urgency to pay critical attention to the need of adolescents in the country.

Ms. Thelca Wricketts a lawyer and facilitator at the event urged the government through its appropriate agencies to implement the various legal frameworks as far as child rights was concerned.

She noted that many children were facing various forms of abuse in some parts of the country adding that a lot of advocacy work needed to be done so as to protect adolescents who could be future leaders of the country.

Ms. Wricketts expressed gratitude to WOMEC for organizing such a programme for adolescent girls saying that such events should be replicated in other parts of the country.