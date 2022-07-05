Government must fast-track mechanism to pay workers reasonably - GFL

05.07.2022 LISTEN

The government must fast-track its operations to ensure that workers are paid satisfactorily, and motivate employees to give out their best which would increase productivity in return, the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has stated.

Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary-General links raising the minimum wage to increment in workers’ productivity stressing that employee morale and work ethic would also increase when employees believe they are being paid a fair wage, while the opposite is the case if they are not paid well.

Mr. Koomson stated this at the 14th Edition of the Stakeholders Engagement And Worker's Appreciation Day Seminar of the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema Stakeholder Engagement is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues and serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Mr. Koomson noted that in view of the prevailing social-economic conditions there was an urgent need for the government to increase the minimum wage of workers in order for them to meet their economic needs adding that the economy was in crisis.

He said workers’ welfare must be the topmost priority of the government, stressing “the problem of workers linked to the minimum wage, it is very low and the government must do something about it urgently".

Mr Koomson stated that higher wages would better physical and mental health and reduce decision fatigue of workers leading to higher productivity.

The Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary-General said raising the minimum wage would also reduce absenteeism in workers as they would not be affected by the price of fares among others.

Mr Koomson revealed that a rise in the minimum wage predominantly would benefit low-wage workers, precisely those most likely to put additional income directly back into the economy and kick start a virtuous cycle of greater demand for goods and services, and job growth, and increased productivity.