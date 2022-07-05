E/R: 4th edition of Paul Asare Ansah SHS Quiz competition slated for July 14

05.07.2022 LISTEN

In order to improve the quality of education among Senior High Schools in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern region, the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Asare Ansah and the District Education Directorate has taken a bold step once again.

The 4th Edition of the 'Paul Asare Ansah SHS Quiz Competition' is expected to take place on 14th July, 2022 at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana auditorium in Boso.

The Quiz under the theme: "Raising the standard of education in Asuogyaman" is aimed at encouraging students to take their lessons seriously, as each school is poised to win this year's edition.

Hon. Paul Asare Ansah has over the years contributed immensely to the quality of education in Asuogyaman with many policies and programs aimed at developing the full potential of students.

Schools expected to compete includes: Akwamuman SHS, Apeguso SHS, Anum SHS, Adjena SHS and Boso SHTS.

The former Boss of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority is known for his benevolent gestures and also a three time parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Asuogyaman.