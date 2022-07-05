GES invites striking teacher union leaders to discuss way forward

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has said it is engaging the various teacher unions across on their decision to embark on an indefinite strike over their cost of living allowance (COLA) and to find a way forward.

“Management has since invited the leadership of the Unions to a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward,” the GES said in a statement issued on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

According to the statement: “Heads of Senior High Schools have been directed through the Regional and District Directors to mobilise their management teams to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students in schools.”

It also urged parents to “remain calm” as the GES is monitoring situations and will “advice on the way forward accordingly.”

The Teacher Unions which have declared an indefinite strike include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCTG) and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).

According to the Teacher unions, government failed to meet the Thursday, 30 June 2022, deadline to pay the COLA.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday, 4 July 2022, General Secretary of GNAT Thomas Musah said: “We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike having gone passed the 30 June deadline we gave government for the payment of cost of living allowance,” the general secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, addressed the media.

He added: “Consequently, we have decided to embark on strike from today, Monday 4 July 2022. By this, we are informing the general public that we are withdrawing services in all the pre-tertiary education institutions. This includes teaching and non-teaching staff.”

