Keep schools open despite strike action by teachers – GES to headmasters

05.07.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed Heads of Senior High Schools to mobilise their management teams to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students.

GES further directed heads of basic schools not to shut down their facilities, despite the ongoing strike by teachers.

This comes after the leadership of all the various teacher unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education Sector embarked on a nationwide strike in response to government's failure to grant them a 20% cost of living allowance amidst the current high inflation rate, and increases in the price of goods and services, among others.

The Ghana Education Service says it has invited the striking teachers for a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward.

The GES further urged parents and guardians to remain calm following the industrial action taken by four teacher unions.

Meanwhile, the Ghana TVET Service says its teaching personnel are not part of the strike being carried out by the four teacher unions.

According to the Service, their teachers are at post providing the needed skills and training to students.

—citinewsroom