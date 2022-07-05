ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ofori-Atta can handle IMF negotiations despite earlier opposition – Seth Terkper

Headlines Ofori-Atta can handle IMF negotiations despite earlier opposition – Seth Terkper
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, does not think Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will have a problem engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF), despite his earlier opposition to the bailout programme.

Though Mr. Ofori-Atta has spoken of his preference for local solutions to Ghana’s revenue challenges, Mr. Terkper said these do not constitute a formal opposition to the IMF.

“In the course of talking like any organisation, you may say certain things off record, but ultimately the bulk of work done is formal,” he said on Eyewitness News.

The former minister also noted that engaging the IMF in this instance is Mr. Ofori-Atta’s duty.

“When you are in Cabinet, you bow to the decision of Cabinet. There is nothing that says you shouldn’t express dissent, but when the situation is clear… you have to go,” Mr. Terkper said.

A delegation from the IMF is scheduled to arrive in Accra later today to start talks with the Ghanaian government over an economic support package.

The government announced on Friday that it would hold formal talks with the IMF.

This will be the 17th time Ghana is going to the IMF for help.

The move came after the Akufo-Addo government’s controversial revenue generation policy, the electronic transfer levy, failed to generate the needed revenue targets.

Ghana’s economy is in distress as it currently has a total public debt stock of GH¢391.9 billion, as of the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The cedi is also the worst-performing African currency, having weakened 22 percent against the dollar this year.

—citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
No surprise teachers have embarked on a strike; gov’t has taken them for granted – Minority
05.07.2022 | Headlines
I wish IMF will just tell them 'go fix yourself' — Oliver Vormawor
05.07.2022 | Headlines
IMF bailout: Review free SHS if you wish to get good support from IMF —Seth Terkper to government
05.07.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line