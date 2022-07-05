Be good ambassadors of Ghana here - H.E. Habib welcome pilgrims at Madina

His Excellency Mohammad Habibu Tijani, Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has advised Ghanaians on a spiritual pilgrimage to the Holy Kingdom to be on their best behavior.

H.E. Tijani made the remarks while greeting Ghanaian pilgrims at Madina International Airport.

"I welcome you to the Holy Land on behalf of the government of Ghana, and we hope you have a fruitful spiritual journey while serving as good ambassadors for our country," he stated.

The ambassador also praised the fruitful collaboration that resulted between the Hajj Board and Ghana's consulate in Saudi Arabia. According to him, this resulted in numerous successes, such as securing accommodation near the Prophet's Mosque in Madina and Haramain in Makkah.

"Let me state unequivocally that the Hajj Board has collaborated with our outfit for the Hajj arrangement." I'm glad they took our advice and found lodging near the Prophet mosque for Ghanaian pilgrims. "I commend them for being so thoughtful," he told the press.

Meanwhile, hundreds of intended pilgrims have been unable to embark on the Hajj ritual to Saudi Arabia from Hajj village in Ghana.

The Ghana Hajj Board expresses regret and accepts full responsibility for the incident, which was not intentional but was caused by strict Saudi Arabian regulations, in a press release signed by its Communication Director, A.R. Gomda Director.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by unintended developments that have never occurred in our six years of operation.

"There have been genuine requests for refunds, but the Hajj Board wishes to assure the affected individuals that their demands will be addressed as soon as the key officials are available for proper reconciliation after Hajj. Meanwhile, such pilgrims' passports could be obtained at the Hajj Village," the statement continued.

The Hajj ritual will be performed by 3,069 Ghanaian pilgrims.