GAF to go after private security personnel, musicians for using military uniforms, accoutrements

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has called for the cooperation of the public to help curb the unlawful use of military uniforms and accoutrements, especially by criminally-minded persons.

It also advised unauthorised persons including celebrities, to desist from wearing military uniforms as it was prohibited under NLCD 177.

In that direction, the GAF has also announced that it would embark on series of exercises to curb the increasing unlawful sale and use of military-pattern uniforms and accoutrements.

A statement signed by GAF's Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the measure had become necessary following the continuous use of the uniforms and accoutrements without permission to do so.

It said the Decree in part stated that; “no person shall wear or use any military uniforms, equipment, or accoutrements or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana.”

The measures, it said were targeted at impersonators and miscreants securing these uniforms, for fraudulent and criminal acts.

“GAF has also noticed with dismay, the increased use of military uniforms by some private security personnel, musicians and other entertainers and consequently efforts are underway to halt the practice.”

The statement said In line with the exercise, GAF had picked up several impersonators in recent times and handed them over to the Police for prosecution.

“Personnel of the 4 Infantry Battalion in Kumasi recently rounded up some persons wearing different shades of military camouflage uniforms, captured in a viral video manhandling some civilians in the Kwabre South District.

“It later came to light that these persons were members of the District Assembly Taskforce who, although were carrying out duties for the District Assembly, were dressed in military pattern camouflage uniforms, and were wrongly perceived to be GAF personnel thereby drawing GAF into disrepute.”

It said besides the illegality of the use of the uniforms, accoutrement and equipment by unauthorised persons or group of persons, others with criminal motives used them to impersonate and outwit unsuspecting members of public to perpetuate crime.

GAF said the acts created a sense of insecurity in the country and tarnished the image of the military and it would not allow it to persist and would step up the arrests of culprits and deal with them in accordance with the due process of the law.

“As part of GAF's own internal measures, the issuance and sale of military uniforms and accoutrements to personnel have been streamlined and being coordinated by Units and the Service Headquarters' through Service and Post Exchange Shops, upon proper verification and identification of the personnel.

“Consequently, military personnel who allow relations and friends access to their uniforms and accoutrements or engage in unauthorised disposal of such items, would be equally dealt with in accordance with GAF regulations and the laws of the country.”

GNA