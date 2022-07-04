Ghana Armed Forces to clampdown on sales of military patterned uniforms, accoutrements

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced it is going to set out some action to bring to an end the unlawful sale of military patterned attire and accoutrements.

In a statement dated July 1 and sighted by ModernGhana News, the GAF noted that it has noticed a trend among many Ghanaians especially musicians, private security personnel and entertainers who clad themselves in military patterned uniforms.

The statement signed by MA Larbi, the Director of Public Relations indicated that measures would be put in place to help clamp down on persons and institutions who use military uniforms without permission.

According to the GAF, "these acts create a sense of insecurity in the country and tarnishes the image of the military, GAF would not allow this situation to persist and will henceforth step up the arrest of these persons and deal with them drastically but in accordance with the due process of the law.”

The GAF noted that unauthorized use of military uniforms is in contravention with the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967.

"No person shall wear or use any military uniforms, equipment, or accoutrements or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana.”

