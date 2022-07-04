We won't tolerate any IMF conditionality that negatively affects our condition of service — UTAG

04.07.2022 LISTEN

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has said it will not tolerate any conditionality by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that will negatively affect existing agreements between them and the government to improve the Conditions of Service of members.

In a statement, the Union said the Government of Ghana must ensure that the conditions subsequent to the support will not disadvantage the Conditions of Service of Labour Unions, including UTAG.

“In particular, UTAG would not tolerate any IMF conditionality that negatively affects the existing agreements between Government and UTAG to improve the Conditions of Service of our members,” the statement stressed.

UTAG further urged the government to take advantage of the opportunity of going to the IMF this time round to make use of local experts to support the development of a comprehensive programme that will form.

The Akufo-Addo government is heading to the IMF for support.

On Friday July 1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave instruction to the Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to commence the engagements with the IMF following a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana's decision to engage with the Fund.

The Ministry of Information announced this in a statement.

IMF officials are expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday, July 5, the Finance Ministry announced on Monday, July 4.

---3news.com