We're committed to successfully negotiate a programme with IMF – Ken Ofori Atta

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Finance Ministry has assured the citizenry of its commitment to successfully negotiate a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last Friday, July 1, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to start engagements with the IMF to support the country in the midst of the economic challenges.

Complying with the directive from the President, the Finance Ministry has today commenced the engagements with the fund.

“Subsequent to the directive by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Finance, hereby announces the commencement of engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF or the Fund) to support Ghana's economic program,” part of a press release issued by the Finance Ministry has said today.

As part of the engagement, a delegation from the IMF is scheduled to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, to commence in-person meetings with the government on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The Ministry of Finance in the release adds that the people of Ghana should be assured that it is committed to negotiating a successful programme with the fund.

“The Ministry further takes this opportunity to assure Ghanaians of the Government's commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in the coming months, in support of Ghana's economic recovery,” the Ministry of Finance press release concludes.

