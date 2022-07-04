'You don’t have the right to live like an Arabian King, flying private jet when the rest of us can’t feed' — Kofi Bentil to Akufo-Addo

Vice President for IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has taken a swipe at government for the suffering Ghanaians are facing in the country.

He said the job of the political appointees is not to live large at the expense of the suffering masses.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo cannot continue to fly in an expensive private jets in these times of difficulties when other less expensive options are available.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News today, he said asserted that the bread and butter issues of the people aren’t being addressed yet the President finds it prudent to spend so much on private jets.

“You don’t have the right to live like an Arabian king when the rest of the people can’t feed, which is why we will always have problems with things like the President flying in an expensive jet when there are options to that and it’s not because somebody doesn’t like somebody or whatever. We are saying that as leaders connect to our common reality. Your job is not to live large at our expense. Your job is to do what you can to alleviate our situation,” he intimated.

He further added that Ghana’s economic woes started even Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

“We are in a sub-region where the same kind of conditions cuts across and you don’t see this same kind of situation elsewhere. Before these externalities, we had problems and we were drumming on these problems and one of the things we said before Covid, before the Ukraine war was that managing an economy as if we can never be in a crisis is not smart. Where back then, even when we were discussing Free SHS at IMANI we said look you cannot put all your resources on one programme. It is not smart. So our problems started pre-Covid. The loan book, the borrowing, the profligacy, the waste, the corruption, the V8 culture was before Covid. Then Covid hit us and made things worse," he stressed.

He further added that in the midst of the struggle government still introduced the E-levy to squeeze the suffering Ghanaians.

According to him, “whenever we have a problem they come back to the same suffering citizens and force us to give out even more of what we don’t have.”