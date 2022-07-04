Police administration supports Hajj Village with two Police Mobile Clinics

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has supported the Hajj Village with two Police Mobile Clinics.

In an official statement from the security service confirming the gesture, it explains that the move is to strengthen partnerships to foster effective policing.

“The Ghana Police Service provided health services to members of the Islamic community who were in transit at the Hajj Village, as part of the police strategy to take policing closer to the public and win the hearts and minds of the people in a bid to strengthen partnerships for effective policing.

“Two Police Mobile Clinic vehicles were deployed and stationed at the Village to support the Hajj Village clinic to provide health care services for the people,” parts of a post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service reads.

The mobile hospitals are fully equipped with an X-ray machine, Surgical theater equipment, Mobile ventilator, Defibrillator, Oxygen delivery devices, Laboratory oven, centrifuge, and microscope as well as a 9 bedded tent with power supply and accessories among others.

The Mobile Clinics have been provided for the Hajj Board in the company of a medical doctor, nurses, and other health professionals to attend to patients.