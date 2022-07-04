We’re at IMF because of your mismanagement; stop the blame game – Economist to gov’t

A chartered economist, Rev. Sam Worlanyo Mensah has asked government to desist from attempting to assign various reasons for seeking an economic bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) other than mismanagement.

“We are at this point because the economy has been mismanaged,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 on Monday, July 4, 2022, Rev Mensah said there is no need for the government to start assigning all manner of reasons and apportioning blame for seeking an IMF bailout.

“There is complete leadership failure on the part of the managers of the economy,” he stressed.

“We are here because the economy has recklessly been mismanaged, the government has failed the people of Ghana…this is not the time for assigning reasons for the decision, we all know why we are here,” he added.

His comment comes after a leading member of the government Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said the minority caucus in parliament is to blame for the government's resort to the International monetary fund for a bailout.

"We had a major way of raising revenue which had been frustrated for six months. The point is: yes, there were challenges, but the government came up with its policies to see how to address those challenges and those policies were frustrated by the very parliament that we have", he told Accra-based Joy FM on Saturday, 2 July 2022.

"The Minority Leader was actually bragging and taking credit for frustrating the government’s attempt to raise money, delaying that by six months", Mr Otchere-Darko said.

"I am not too sure how any government in Ghana’s situation would have rescued that (situation)", the Danquah Institute founder said.

“I think when you have an opposition party which believes that nothing matters than political capitalisation of situations and can go out to the public and say that: 'Yes, praise us because we stopped the government from getting its way in raising revenue to solve the situation and the problems facing the ordinary Ghanaian,’ then I think those are the things we need to focus on,” he added

---Classfmonline.com