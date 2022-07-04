VIDEO: Henry Quatey deploy soldiers for 'Operation Clean Your Frontage'

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey this morning deployed 1,000 personnel from the Greater Accra City Response Team under the care of Colonel Kofi Amissah Mensah to tackle indiscipline in the city.

According to him, the officers are poised to begin work after one month’s training on how to enforce sanitation by-laws.

Henry Quartey also asked traders in the region who sell at unauthorized places to return to the various markets immediately.

The Operation Clean Your Frontage by-laws make it obligatory for individuals and corporate bodies to be responsible for the cleanliness and greening of their immediate environs.

“Persons and organizations that supervise filthy surroundings could be arrested and prosecuted under the new sanitation by-law,” says the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Watch Full Video Here: