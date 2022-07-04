[VIDEO] Kojo Oppong Nkrumah swerves question on national cathedral, says he doesn’t have full brief

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has swerved a question on the national cathedral project in an interview.

The information minister appeared on the Accra-based City FM/TV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, July 4, 2022, to grant an interview about government's IMF move.

This portal glanced at a portion of the interview on the station's YouTube Channel where the host asked, "How do you justify the amount we spent on the National Cathedral at the time we did?"

In response to this question, the Ofoase Ayirebe lawmaker veered off by saying that he has asked to be briefed about the national cathedral expenditure.

He asserted that the little he knew about the project was that it was supposed to be sponsored by the various churches as well as the private sector, with little funding support from government.

“This whole Cathedral matter that I think has generated a lot of brouhahas. I have honestly asked for a full brief to understand why we paid what at what point in time. So as I sit here with you this morning, I don't have the full brief to enable me to speak to the matter.

“Our understanding initially is that it is supposed to be put together by the churches and the private sector with some seed support from the state. I don't have a brief of the details yet, so I'm not going to talk about that,” he stated.

Watch the full interview below: