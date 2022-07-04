ModernGhana logo
A/R: Galamsey pit kills man at Nweneso No1

A 35-year-old man, Kwame Antwi, has died after a galamsey pit caved on him at Nweneso No1 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.

The deceased also known as Romeo had gone to mine on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The pit, however, collapsed on him in the process, the Assembly Member for the area, Kwame Atinka confirmed to Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah.

The body has been retrieved by the Foase Police and deposited at the Toase Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Foase police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Source: Classfmonline.com

