IMF bailout: Include stalwarts from both parties in discussions if you don't want us to criticize you — Seth Terkper to Government

Mr. Seth Terkper, a former Finance Minister in Mahama's administration, has advised the government to include both parties (NPP and NDC) in the IMF discussions to avoid being chastised for any eventualities regarding the implementation of the programme.

He said that was the only way to prevent the outcome of the discussions with IMF officials from being politicized.

“If we really want to make this IMF issue strictly non-partisan then I would suggest that the stalwarts on both sides be engaged in a national forum so that the brains come from all sides.

“Most of the discussions that we are making have already been touched upon by some academics; let us engage them and get the experience on board to facilitate Ghana’s future,” he noted.

Speaking on the Accra-based Asaase radio's Breakfast Show on Monday, July 4, 2022, and monitored by Modernghana News, Mr. Terkper tasked the government to provide a detailed explanation of how the COVID-19 fund was used and what contributed to the country's current economic woes.

“They [the government] need to explain to us how the about $6billion that was made available to them [during the pandemic] was utilised … And how we are still where we are today,” he stressed.