Judiciary not beyond criticism – GBA President

Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the National President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), says the judiciary is not beyond criticism because there is always room for improvement.

He, however, said the appropriate tools for correction and improvement should be constructive criticisms and superior arguments rather than statements and acts that attack their persons, undermine their independence, bring the administration of justice into disrepute, and threaten their very security and safety.

Mr Acheampong said this during the 40th Anniversary Remembrance Service for the three Justices of the High Court who were murdered in June 1982.

Justices Fred Poku Sarkodee, Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, and Maj Sam Acquah, a retired military officer, were abducted during curfew hours and murdered at the Bundase Military Range, 50 kilometres east of Accra, on June 30, 1982.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia attended the Martyrs Day remembrance service, held at the Christ the King Church in Accra.

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah; Attorney General, Godfred Dame Yeboah; and President of the GBA, Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo were present.

Others were Justices Nene A.O. Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and other justices of the Supreme Court.

There were also members of the Appeals Court, High Court, past and current Executives of the GBA, and families of the deceased justices.

Their biographies were read by Justice Jerome Kwasi Anokye Gyimah, Ms Justice Abena A. Oppong and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, justices of the High Court.

