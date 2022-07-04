Kojo Oppong Nkrumah laments economic hardship for the second time in a week

For the second time in a week, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has bemoaned the current economic hardship in the country.

In a tweet by the Minister on Sunday, July 3, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News, he admitted that times are very hard in the country.

He said the current hardship triggered by external factors is not peculiar to Ghana as other economies suffer same.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added that they in government feel the pain of the masses who are affected greatly by this economic storm and called on everyone to come together so that the country can outwalk its current economic predicament.

“Times are hard globally and locally too. We feel the pain of our brothers and sisters affected by the raging crises. Now is the time to work together to do all we can to mitigate the impact on our people.

"May this week be better than the last,” he noted.

The Ofoasi Ayerebi MP few days ago lamented the budget for his domestic upkeep has constantly been topped up to cater for the family needs.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV's 'Good Evening Ghana' show on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, monitored by Modernghana News, he said his wife constantly informs him of the rising cost of food items anytime she returns from the market.

“I understand what you (hungry Ghanaians) are talking about because the general cost of living has gone up. My wife tells me every time how the same amount of money that a month ago could keep the house can no longer keep the house.

"Because the prices of food transportation and many basic items have gone up and that increase has also led to an increase in general price levels because if general prices have gone up then people also increase the prices and charges for all the things around us," he emphasized.