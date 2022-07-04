A/R: Police gab six persons over land, chieftaincy dispute that led to death of one person at Adum Afrancho

The Police have arrested six persons on Sunday July 3 in the Ashanti Region following a land and chieftaincy dispute that led to the death of one person at Adum Afrancho near Atwima Kwanwoma.

A 23-year-old bar operator Kwame Yeboah was stabbed to death in a suspected chieftaincy dispute.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 3 at Adum Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The town is currently, under heavy police patrol.

The chieftaincy dispute has gripped the small community with a population of less than one thousand.

An eyewitness claimed to have identified one Police officer who was allegedly involved in the crime “we saw Inspector Antwi hand over his armour vest and a knife to his brother to stab Kwame Yeboah multiple times. Anytime we try to intervene he physically prevent us. We managed to overcome them and seize the knife which is currently, in the custody of the police” a resident who witnessed the incident told William Evans-Nkum.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana