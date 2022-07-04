Tempane DCE encourages youth engage in communal labour to tackle deplorable road network

Tempane District in recent days is witnessing a lot of communal labour activities across various communities in the area.

Youth in parts of these communities are taking it upon themselves to put some of these deplorable roads in their communities in good shape, to guarantee safety and smooth movement for the road users in the area especially as they await the rainy season to kick start.

However, in order to motivate these patriotic and illustrious youth in the area, the Tempane District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr. Issaka Anabida visited some of these sites to support and encourage them to continue with their wonderful contributions to man and country.

According to Mr. Anabida, "Their efforts do not only bring development but foster unity and togetherness in the district."

The DCE also visited a communal labour site at a section of the road in-between Woriyanga and Larigatenga Junction.

Meanwhile, as part of his visit, he joined the Tafakuan community where the damaged bridge linking Woriyanga and other communities nearby are being attended to by the youth of the community.

At Tubong, the bad section of the road, just about 50 meters away from the Ghana Immigration Service Checkpoint had the Assemblyman, Hon. Solomon Mamgben Tiiga and his youth assiduously dug and carried gravel to fill the sides of the culvert so that it could be used instead of the damaged diversion.

However, residents in these affected communities expressed satisfaction with the leadership quality exhibited by the District Chief Executive.