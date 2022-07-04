You are going to IMF because of the way you mismanaged covid-19 pandemic – Prof. Gatsi to gov’t

Prof. John Gatsi

04.07.2022

Dean of Business School at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. John Gatsi has said government’s decision to go to the IMF has everything to d how it mismanaged the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Senior lecturer at UCC, at a time when not every country is relying on the IMF after suffering from the impact of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it is due to the government’s poor management of the situation that has necessitated the move to engage the Fund.

“So if the fresh and ongoing engagement with the IMF is pandemic induced, then it is pandemic mismanagement.

“Though we have global economic challenges, not all countries are going to the IMF due to the pandemic and Russia- Ukraine war. If you are going to the IMF it must be related to the way the pandemic has been managed,” Prof. John Gatsi said in a statement.

On Friday, July 1, 2022, the government of Ghana officially announced to inform the citizenry that it has contacted the IMF to seek support.

In a press release issued by the Information Ministry and signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to start discussions with the fund for support in the midst of the economic hardships.

From information gathered from sources within the Ministry, the engagement with the IMF is starting immediately.

Experts say it is likely a programme will be finalised in the next six months for Ghana.