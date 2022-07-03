Ofori-Atta has been creative; needs to be supported – Gabby

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has dismissed calls for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

He says the minister has demonstrated creativity and innovation in the management of the economy, hence needs all the support to succeed, first by the New Patriotic Party and the populace.

His view comes on the back of calls for resignation or dismissal of the minister amidst the many challenges confronting the Ghanaian economy.

Following Ghana’s decision to seek an IMF bailout, calls for Ofori-Atta’s resignation have intensified.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama last week called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers to maximise their output and specifically remove the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, from office.

A deputy ranking member of Parliament’s finance committee, Isaac Adongo also reiterated the call, adding that the minister must also not be allowed to lead Ghana’s negotiations with the IMF for a bailout.

But Gabby does not support that view. He insists that amidst the challenges facing the country’s economy which is largely due to the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the minister has demonstrated capacity and creativity in working around the problems.

“I think that the Finance Minister has shown that he has creativity and innovation. He needs support from his own party, parliament and Ghanaians because it is clear that this is not a party that does not come up with solutions,” he said.

He said the government in its entirety must be supported to weather the current economic challenges.

“If those solutions are going to work, I think they need the support of the country… If you look at he history of the NPP in office, they will face challenges but they will always come up with solutions,” he said.

—citinewsroom