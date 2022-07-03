Choosing July to go to IMF is shameful and ridiculous — Coalition Of National Youth Organizers

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers are very sad with the state of the Ghanaian economy.

The Akuffo Addo led government told Ghanaians that our Economic fundamentals are looking good and that “A Ghana beyond Aide” is the surest way to go.

What have government been doing so far with the loans and grants received on behalf of the people of Ghana?

What kind of revenue generating investment, be it short, medium or long term have our Money been invested in?

Where are the men and women of competence who have the technical know-how to Bring back the economy after Covid-19 which the president told us about during his periodic media briefings of the fellow Ghanaian series?

How much revenue have we accrued or added to the economy by the much hailed One district one factory?

Why are prices of basic indigenous Ghanaian foods like gari, plantain, cassava, yam etc expensive?

What happened to the tax payer's money which was invested in the One district one factory program?

With an all year round agricultural activities which we were told the one village one dam was going to address, one will have expected not only abundant and cheaper prices of foods domestically, but earning of foreign exchange because we should be in the position to export.

Now the fact that government has “Re-grabb " the begging cup and cloak and intends to go to the IMF should be a worrying situation to every Ghanaian especially now.

Seeking IMF policy credibility is a total admission of incompetence and failure of all economic policies of government since their assumption of power.

What makes it worse is that the NPP government choose the Month of July, which is Ghana's Sovereign month to start a dialogue with the IMF.

The month of July is supposed to signify our Sovereignty as a country not only Politically but Economically.

The Month of July is supposed to remind us that we are No more a Colonized or a Dependent on the Dictates and Handouts of the West, but unfortunately here we are.

The NPP and NDC led governments in this Fourth Republic dispensation has been getting in and out of IMF with structural Adjustment economic directives instead of a well thought through and properly planned Economic policies.

It is obvious by now that this government has been reckless and careless in spending the tax payer's money, and must be monitored.

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers will closely monitor events as they unfold and demand accountability, especially how the Youth of Ghana have benefited since the NPP took power.

Signed….

Mark Ewusi Arkoh

(President ) 0242188889

Osei Kofi Acquah

(General Secretary)

0243388633.