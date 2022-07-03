Nana Akomea, thanks for your political honesty, our situation is actually a monumental embarrassment — Prof. Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has praised NPP's Nana Akomea for his sincerity in the country's economic situation.

“Our situation is actually a monumental embarrassment,” he said.

The former director of communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea, on the Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana Show, intimated that he always becomes embarrassed whenever audio-visuals of himself or any of the key members of his party making promises about the economy are played to him.

Nana Akomea, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the State Transport Corporation (STC), then asserted that questions about the mismanagement of the economy should be directed to those in charge of the various sectors of the economy.

"When I come and sit here and you play pronouncements that were previously made (by the president and the vice president), I'm embarrassed because these are not propaganda, they are things that we said we will do.

“You have to ask those who are in charge (why the government has failed to attain its promises). Because the things we said we will do, there are sectors and there are people in charge... There have been people in charge of agriculture in the previous government that we said were not doing well anytime when food prices went up. There were people in charge of finance and anytime the cedi fell and we said they were not doing well. There are people still in charge of these sectors," Nana Akomea said.

In response to a video of this statement on Prof. Gyampo's Facebook wall on Saturday, July 2, 2022, sighted by this portal, he stated that the sincerity of the NPP stalwart's statement has pushed him to speak even though he had decided to go for a break.

According to Prof. Gyampo, the critical study of the economies of our neighbouring countries shows COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war cannot be blamed for our economic predicament.

“I have refrained from talking politics till all funeral rites for my dad are over. But I watched this and I am unable to keep quiet.

"It confirms my own suspicion that there is something peculiarly wrong with Ghana.

“But Nana Akomea, thanks for the political honesty. Such admissions are helpful in awakening some seriousness in addressing our economic woes.

“A scientific study of what is happening in neighbouring African countries including some very poor ones shows that we can no longer use the refrain of covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as excuses,” his post reads.