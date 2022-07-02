Present a comprehensive home-grown programme to IMF for support – Mahama to gov’t

Former President John Dramani Mahama has charged the Akufo-Addo's government to fashion out and present a comprehensive home-grown programme to the IMF for support.

Reacting to news that the President Akufo-Addo government has finally decided to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it is welcoming.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate of the largest opposition party, although the decision to go to the IMF is belated, it is an important step that will address the dire economic situation of the country.

John Dramani Mahama also proposes that a team of skilled and competent negotiators is put together to obtain the best set of measures with the Fund.

Read the full post on the Facebook page of the former President below:

I welcome President Akufo-Addo’s decision to formally engage the IMF with the view to entering into a programme under the Fund.

Though belated, it should mark an important step towards addressing the dire economic situation, which has left Ghanaians wallowing under intense suffering and hardships.

Beyond the announcement of engagement with the IMF, a comprehensive home-grown programme should be fashioned out and presented to the Fund for support. It is imperative that a team of skilled and competent negotiators is put together to obtain the best set of measures with the Fund.

The Finance Minister who has supervised the disastrous collapse of the economy cannot and should not be part of the team of negotiators. He has lost credibility and the trust and confidence of stakeholders in our economy.

President Akufo-Addo must take a bold decision to replace his finance minister immediately with a more assured and competent person who is willing and able to work tirelessly to turn our almost hopeless situation around.

In addition, given his obvious failures, the Vice President must be relieved of his responsibility as Chair of the Economic Management Team to enable the President to reconstitute the team.

We must draw useful lessons from this episode and avoid cheap politicking with the economy; that can only yield the disastrous outcomes that have brought us here.