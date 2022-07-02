Gov’t has run to IMF after deceiving Ghanaians; they must apologise, cancel E-Levy – A.B.A Fuseini

The Minority spokesperson on Communications, A.B.A Fuseini is demanding that government immediately cancel the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) after going back on its word of not going to the IMF for a bailout.

According to him, the government has deceived the Ghanaians and must humblyly offer an apology.

“They told us that despite COVID and the Russia-Ukraine war they are not going to the IMF, is that not what they told us? They told they will never go to the IMF, what has changed because they told us they have the men. Where are the economic expertise and experience they said they have?

“So they should eat their humble pie and apologize to the people of Ghana for taking us for a ride and imposing the obnoxious Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) on us. They should first and foremost apologize to Ghanaians and immediately announce the cancellation of the E-levy,” A.B.A Fuseini told Starr News.

On Friday, July 1, 2022, a Ministry of Information press release confirmed that the government of Ghana is returning to the IMF.

The release signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that President Akufo-Addo has tasked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to lead the engagements with the fund.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorized Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inviting the Fund to support an economic program put together by the Government of Ghana.

“This follows a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana's decision to engage with the Fund,” parts of the Ministry of Information press release reads.