IMF bailout: I think NPP will turn things around over the next 12 months — Gabby

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko is very optimistic the current economic woes will be solved after 12 months following government's decision to seek an IMF bailout.

In a tweet on Friday, July 1, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News, the outspoken Mr Gabby insisted that NPP government has the capable hands to turn things around in the midst of current economic challenges before 2023.

“I trust the NPP to turn things around over the next 12mths and prove beyond doubt to Ghanaians that it is the party to be trusted to take Ghana out of a crisis. Time and time again the NPP has shown this quality and we expect nothing less by this time in 2023. I believe in NPP!” he tweeted.

Speaking on the Accra-based Asaase radio's Town Hall Talk program on Friday, July 1, 2022 on government's decision to go to the IMF, he added that the ruling NPP has a track record of fixing economic problems but Ghanaians fail to acknowledge their efforts.

He stressed that the government going back to the IMF must not be misconstrued that the ruling NPP is not an economic disciplinarian.

According to him, it became necessary due to the crisis the world finds itself in the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently the Russia-Ukraine war that have disrupted global supply chain.

“We have a track record of fixing things … Look at the banking sector issue; they saved a catastrophe by doing the cleanup and yet the NPP does not take or get any credit for it.

“I do not think that this government is heading to the IMF because of a lack of discipline … We are in very unusual circumstances, that have perhaps never hit the world before, which has necessitated these measures,” he stated.