Nursing mother grabbed for allegedly stealing phones, money, ID Cards, wig caps at Ridge Hospital

The Nima Police is holding a nursing mother in custody who is said to have delivered about a month ago at the Labour Ward of the Greater Accra Region Hospital, Ridge for stealing mobile phones among others.

According to a statement by the hospital, the patient suspect was apprehended by the hospital’s Internal Security after she stole mobile phones, money, ID Cards, wig caps belonging to nurses on duty, and a laptop.

The report said, she was arrested upon intelligence picked up by the security after she visited the ward the next day to pick up the rest of the items she had targeted but unfortunately, she was apprehended.

She was immediately taken to the Nima police station where she confessed and escorted the police to a hideout at Tudu to retrieve the items.

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital in a statement warns persons who may or have planned to steal from the facility to rescind their decisions as any person or persons caught will be dealt with and prosecuted

The hospital commended the security guards and nurse on duty whose vigilance helped in apprehending the thief.

