Special Prosecutor petitioned to investigate TOR over alleged sale of 260,000 litres of slop oil to unlicensed companies

The Managing Editor for energynewsafrica.com, Michael Creg Afful, has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for allegedly selling 260,000 litres of slop oil to two unlicensed companies.

He said sections 11(1) and (2) of the NPA Act, Act 691 stipulates that: A person shall not engage in a business or commercial activity in the downstream industry unless that person has been granted a licence for that purpose by the Board. The business or commercial activities of the downstream industry in respect of crude oil, gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, kerosene and other designated petroleum products are: (a) Importation, (b) Exportation, (c) Re-exportation, (d) Shipment, (e) Transportation, (f) Processing (g) Refining, (h) Storage, (i) Distribution, (j) Marketing, and (k) Sale.

However, According to him, TOR, for some reasons best known to them, allegedly sold 260 Metric Tonnes equivalent to 260,000 to K-Moy Ghana Limited and Petro XP Ghana Limited which are not licensed to engage in the downstream petroleum business.

Mr Afful indicated that documents available to energynewsafrica.com showed that on 4th May 2022, TOR sold a total of 260 Metric Tonnes (260,000) of slop oil in their storage tank to K-Moy Ghana Limited and Petro XP Ghana Limited on a cash and carry basis. Each received 130 metric tonnes of slop oil.

However, industry experts say the product can be blended with crude and refined for maximum profit instead of selling it cheaply.

Attached is the petition:

Download petition here