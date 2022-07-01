Reports of IGP paying bills of hospitalised protester misleading – Arise Ghana

The Arise Ghana group has insisted that reports suggesting the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has footed the bills of a hospitalised protester are misleading.

Eric Kwabena Dartey, one of the protesters who was arrested after the chaos witnessed during day one of the ‘Krom aye hy3’ demonstration in an interview reportedly confirmed receiving financial support to settle his bills.

“I was at the hospital when they said the IGP wanted to talk to me and check up with my condition. After he spoke to me he sent me GHC1000 to foot my bills and also keep some as pocket money. I have been trying since then to get access to him to thank him but I have not succeeded. I’m grateful to him,” Eric Kwabena Dartey told Kasapafmonline.com.

Reacting to the news, Arise Ghana has issued a press release indicating that the information is misleading.

The group in a release signed by leading member Mensah Thompson explains the police paid for the cost of treatment of the protester to save face.

“It would be recalled that the Police issued a statement that twenty-nine (29) protesters were arrested on the first day of the “Kuromu Ay3 she” demo.

“These arrested protesters were severely starved by the Ghana Police as they were neither provided any meal nor allowed access to their family members to provide meals for them.

“It is this starvation of the arrested protesters that led to one of the detainees developing acute complications and was rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

“In order to cover their maltreatment, the Police quickly released the affected detainee on Police enquiry bail after the treatment and absorbed the cost of the treatment even before Arise Ghana Leaders could get access to the detainee,” parts of the Arise Ghana press release reads.

According to Arise Ghana, the impression being created after the police paid for the treatment of the protester is malicious, disingenuous, and calculated to court unwarranted goodwill for the Police.

The group is entreating the general public to treat it with outright disregard.

Below is a copy of the Arise Ghana press release: