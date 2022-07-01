W/R: Chiefs lament poor roads, call for urgent intervention

The Western Regional House of Chiefs has lamented the deplorable state of road networks especially the ones linking the farming communities.

In a meeting with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the Omanhen of Gwira, Awulai Angamatu Gyan, who spoke on behalf of the House of Chiefs, said though the region contributes significantly to the development needs of the country, the state of affairs leaves much to be desired.

He touched on the road that links Takoradi to Tarkwa, Bawdie to Asankrangwa and several others that are in very bad states. He charged the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah to take immediate steps to repair the roads.

“Regional Minister, the kind of insult we receive whenever we visit our community, you have no idea at all because of the deplorable state of our roads, especially the road from Takoradi to Tarkwa.

“The kind of insults we receive from this road is too much for us as Nananom. Minister, I can say that the major road leading from Agona to Discove and Busua is not in a good state. Bawdie to Asankragua is not good. From Asankragua to Samreboi is not good. Shama Junction to Shama, nothing good,” he sobbed.

In his response, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah stated that nearly 2000 kilometres of road have been awarded on contract in the region.

However, he noted that the contractors have left the sites over claims of non-payment.

“In fact, Nana, the roads we have awarded to contractors alone is One thousand nine hundred and fifty-nine kilometres (1,959) in the Western Region. But some contractors are not on the site. Nana, if all contractors are working on the roads these issues will not come up today.

“The contractors are complaining about the funding. But Nana, before any contract will be awarded to the contractor, that person has to show his bank accounts indicating his capability for the job. So I find it difficult to understand them whenever they blame the government for not paying the certificate they raised,” he stated.