ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.07.2022 Regional News

Tempane DCE commissions housing facilities at Kugzua for victims affected by Tamde dam construction

Tempane DCE commissions housing facilities at Kugzua for victims affected by Tamde dam construction
01.07.2022 LISTEN

The Tempane District Chief Executive (DCE) Issaka Anabida has commissioned a housing facility at Kugzua as part of the relocation for houses affected by the construction of the multipurpose irrigation dam at Tamde.

71202271513-g40n1r5edx-whatsapp-image-2022-07-01-at-44000-pm.jpeg

According to the DCE, the said facility is for the Tengindana of the community.

Mr. Anabida told the media that the fully furnished facility has 14 bedrooms with a master bedroom, two kitchen apartments, two baths, two KVIP toilets (detached), two lobbies, two stores and nice-looking furnished corridors. The facility is graveled with quarry chippings.

71202271514-qvmxpcb553-whatsapp-image-2022-07-01-at-44200-pm.jpeg

He said the land for the facility was released to the contractor on November 7, 2021 and as of July 1, 2022, it was ready for use.

71202271515-0g830n4yyt-whatsapp-image-2022-07-01-at-44121-pm.jpeg

However, expressing gratitude for the kind gesture, a beneficiary thanked the DCE and government for responding to their calls.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

More from Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Obuasi MCE targets construction of more drains to avert flooding
01.07.2022 | Regional News
U/E/R: AfriKids organises JHS Girls STEM Quiz
01.07.2022 | Regional News
Amansie West District missed revenue target, records GHS312,668.13 IGF
30.06.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line