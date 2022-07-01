Tempane DCE commissions housing facilities at Kugzua for victims affected by Tamde dam construction

01.07.2022 LISTEN

The Tempane District Chief Executive (DCE) Issaka Anabida has commissioned a housing facility at Kugzua as part of the relocation for houses affected by the construction of the multipurpose irrigation dam at Tamde.

According to the DCE, the said facility is for the Tengindana of the community.

Mr. Anabida told the media that the fully furnished facility has 14 bedrooms with a master bedroom, two kitchen apartments, two baths, two KVIP toilets (detached), two lobbies, two stores and nice-looking furnished corridors. The facility is graveled with quarry chippings.

He said the land for the facility was released to the contractor on November 7, 2021 and as of July 1, 2022, it was ready for use.

However, expressing gratitude for the kind gesture, a beneficiary thanked the DCE and government for responding to their calls.