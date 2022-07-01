ModernGhana logo
'You said either E-levy or IMF, so scrap E-Levy if you have finally opted for IMF' — Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, has charged the Akufo-Addo government to scrap the E-levy if it has finally agreed to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Mr. Ablakwa, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, added that the government before the implementation of the controversial E-levy gave two options to addressing the economic crisis.

He said government mentioned either it seeks the IMF's support or implement the levy which it did at all cost.

After finally agreeing to seek IMF assistance, the lawmaker is urging the government to do the needful and scrap what he calls an unconstitutional and repugnant E-Levy as soon as possible.

He said this on Thursday, July 1, 2022 in a Twitter post following the announcement by the government to go to the IMF.

“You gave Ghanaians two options: E-Levy or IMF. Having opted for the IMF, any honest government will scrap the unconstitutional and repugnant E-Levy immediately,” he tweeted.

