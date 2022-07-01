Non-payment of local contractors major cause of economic hardship — Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo wants the government to borrow enough money to pay contractors for the continuation of all stalled projects nationwide.

According to him, paying Ghanaian contractors will ease the hardship and help in circulation of money in the Ghanaian economy.

He expressed worry over the non-payment of arrears by government, which it says is not only affecting the businesses of local contractors but also stalling developmental projects in the country and associated interest on delayed payment.

This, he adds, is especially worrying as taxpayers are left to pay for the cost – monetary and otherwise – of the delays.

He has therefore appealed to government to expedite action on the longstanding issue of contractors’ arrears.

Calling for enhanced collaboration, Mr. Akpaloo said the state alone cannot solve all the nation’s problems. Describing the private sector as the engine of growth, he said if the welfare of key stakeholders from the private sector was left unattended, it would eventually retard national development.

“Ghana is in financial crisis, the hole of which is so deep that it is obvious government alone cannot bring Ghana out of the debt without the active involvement of key private sector stakeholders."

According to him, rapid population growth must compel government to provide the needed infrastructure and jobs.